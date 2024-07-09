NBA YoungBoy's Friends Allegedly Threaten YouTuber With A Gun Over Spider-Man Prank

2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on August 25, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
While YoungBoy himself wasn't there to see this go down and react, apparently his crew isn't very fond of YouTube prank channels.

NBA YoungBoy is currently dealing with a controversial arrest for alleged prescription drug fraud, but his friends are apparently getting into other antics in the meantime to make matters more spicy. Moreover, a group of his alleged Never Broke Again crew members saw a bizarre surprise at a Walmart last month in the form of popular YouTube prankster XvsWorld. He appeared in a Spider-Man costume and tried to get their attention in the aisles until one of the men pulled a gun on him. This man is YB's alleged brother Ken, and despite some of his friends' laughs, he didn't appreciate being interrupted while on the phone.

"My n***a, stop playing with me, b***h," YoungBoy's brother reportedly told the YouTuber. "Like, real s**t. I’ll blow you down in that costume. I’m not playing with you, b***h. Stop talking to me, bruh. I know it’s a prank, n***a, I see the camera, my n***a. I told you I’m on the phone." It's not the only curious headline around the Baton Rouge rapper that has nothing to do with him specifically to pop up recently. For example, fans continued to joke about his son's boxing talents in a recent video given that the boy's grandfather is none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr.

YoungBoy's Entourage Threatens YouTuber

Speaking of Floyd, YoungBoy had some scathing bars for him and Birdman on his new song, "Tears Of War." "Know Miss Tina probably saying, "This piece of s**t with my daughter' / I won't arguе 'cause I know that soon I'll probably be slaughterеd / Biggest snake from out of Florida, I ain't never record her / Knew that Stunna never loved me, should've listened to Carter," he rapped on the cut. "All these f***ing cars, can't drive, I keep my feelings disguised / Scared to vent to Yaya, but I could talk to my guys / Floyd against me, he the only reason that I stopped trying / We supposed to all be aligned, I keep my head to the sky."

Meanwhile, YoungBoy's current jail situation is a big contrast from his house arrest, during which Wack 100 claims he made $100 million. We'll see what other updates emerge regarding his status, and whether Never Broke Again gets into more shenanigans in the meantime. But if you're a YouTube prank creator reading this, a word of advice. YB and his people don't seem like the biggest fans of your style of content...

