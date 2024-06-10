NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Disses Birdman & Floyd Mayweather On Latest Song, "Tears Of War"

NBA YoungBoy held nothing back with his new song.

NBA YoungBoy appears to diss both Birdman and Floyd Mayweather on his new song, "Tears of War." In doing so, he remarks that he should've listened to Lil Wayne's advice about not trusting the Cash Money Records co-founder. As for Mayweather, he's the father of YoungBoy's baby's mother.

"Know Miss Tina probably sayin', "This piece of sh*t with my daughter' / I won't arguе 'cause I know that soon I'll probably be slaughterеd / Biggest snake from out of Florida, I ain't never record her / Knew that Stunna never loved me, should've listened to Carter," he raps on one point on the new six-minute song. Later, he adds: "All these f*ckin' cars, can't drive, I keep my feelings disguised / Scared to vent to Yaya, but I could talk to my guys / Floyd against me, he the only reason that I stopped tryin' / We 'posed to all be aligned, I keep my head to the sky."

NBA YoungBoy Attends Benjamin Crump Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA Youngboy, and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump. Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne previously warned YoungBoy not to trust Birdman on his 2020 collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, “Multiple Flows," during which he rapped: “And I had told YoungBoy to watch out for old head.” It's unclear when YoungBoy and Birdman's relationship turned south. They've been highly supportive of each other over the years with the hip-hop mogul even referring to YoungBoy as the “biggest rapper” in the game.

NBA YoungBoy Drops His Final Song Before Arrest

DJ Akademiks was the first to share "Tears of War" online, revealing while doing so that it was the final song YoungBoy recorded before police raided his home back in April. "Top Gave me this song for his fans. He said this was the last song he recorded before they raided his house. He miss yall," Akademiks said. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.