NBA YoungBoy Shares Last Song He Recorded Before House Raid, "Tears Of War"

NBA YoungBoy has shared the final song he recorded before federal agents raided his property and took him into custody, earlier this year. DJ Akademiks posted the track, "Tears of War," on his YouTube page and explained: "Top Gave me this song for his fans. He said this was the last song he recorded before they raided his house. He miss yall." On the song, he sings about the traumatic moments he's been through and crying "tears of war." At one point he even references Birdman and Lil Wayne. Fans in the comments section have been loving the single. One user wrote: "Young Boy be making the best songs when he uses his regular voice this song is the one especially when he started singing. FREE TOP." Another added: "He sounds like the Nba youngboy we know man this so fireee damnn."