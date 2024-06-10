NBA YoungBoy Shares Last Song He Recorded Before House Raid, "Tears Of War"

DJ Akademiks premiered the track on Sunday.

NBA YoungBoy has shared the final song he recorded before federal agents raided his property and took him into custody, earlier this year. DJ Akademiks posted the track, "Tears of War," on his YouTube page and explained: "Top Gave me this song for his fans. He said this was the last song he recorded before they raided his house. He miss yall." On the song, he sings about the traumatic moments he's been through and crying "tears of war." At one point he even references Birdman and Lil Wayne. Fans in the comments section have been loving the single. One user wrote: "Young Boy be making the best songs when he uses his regular voice this song is the one especially when he started singing. FREE TOP." Another added: "He sounds like the Nba youngboy we know man this so fireee damnn."

Police raided YoungBoy's home in Utah where he had been serving house arrest back in April. They hit him with several charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and for a pattern of unlawful activity. A judge eventually set a $100,000 bond for the rapper but he was also charged with additional crimes. His arraignment is set for July 1. Check out "Tears Of War" below and be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

NBA YoungBoy Shares His Final Song Before Arrest

Quotable Lyrics:

To all the slimes in the streets that died, at least they still could see my shine
My God, why someone wants to leave me? Why? Oh, why?
Confessin' like they read my mind
I wish they could read my mind
My God, I'm scarred
I cry tattoo tears of war

