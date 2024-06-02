NBA YoungBoy Will Return Home Next Month, According To His Cat's Instagram

YB's cat Neon says he'll be back at Grave Digger Mountain in no time.

In April, NBA YoungBoy was arrested at his Utah home in connection to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. The rapper was hit with several charges including identity theft, forgery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and more. At the time, YB was already on house arrest awaiting trial on unrelated gun charges. In May, he was granted a $100K bond in Cache County. He must also be granted a bond in Weber County in order to be released.

Fans are hopeful that he'll return home sooner rather than later, and evidently, so is his cat. Earlier this weekend, YB's pet Neon Celine's Instagram account provided fans with a highly anticipated update. According to Neon, he'll be back at Grave Digger Mountain in no time.

Neon Claims YB Is Headed Back To Grave Digger Mountain

"This time next month my dad will be home," the post reads. Once NBA YoungBoy settles his legal battle in Utah, however, he'll have to return to his hometown of Baton Rouge for his federal gun charge. The court will then decide whether or not his pre-trial release will be revoked. He's scheduled to appear in court to discuss the matter next month.