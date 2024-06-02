NBA YoungBoy Will Return Home Next Month, According To His Cat's Instagram

In April, NBA YoungBoy was arrested at his Utah home in connection to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. The rapper was hit with several charges including identity theft, forgery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and more. At the time, YB was already on house arrest awaiting trial on unrelated gun charges. In May, he was granted a $100K bond in Cache County. He must also be granted a bond in Weber County in order to be released.
Fans are hopeful that he'll return home sooner rather than later, and evidently, so is his cat. Earlier this weekend, YB's pet Neon Celine's Instagram account provided fans with a highly anticipated update. According to Neon, he'll be back at Grave Digger Mountain in no time.
Neon Claims YB Is Headed Back To Grave Digger Mountain
"This time next month my dad will be home," the post reads. Once NBA YoungBoy settles his legal battle in Utah, however, he'll have to return to his hometown of Baton Rouge for his federal gun charge. The court will then decide whether or not his pre-trial release will be revoked. He's scheduled to appear in court to discuss the matter next month.
At the beginning of May, Utah Assistant State Attorney Clark Harms filed a motion arguing that YB should not be released before his trial. "Even strict federal pre-trial supervision was unable to thwart his criminal activities and associations," he wrote at the time. "Finally, defendant is charged with a felony and there is substantial evidence to support the charge and clear and convincing evidence that he violated several material conditions of his federal pre-trial release." What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's cat Neon announcing that he'll return home later this summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.