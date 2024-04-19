NBA YoungBoy's Pre-Trial Release At Risk As He's Sent Back To Baton Rouge After Arrest

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy was arrested after a raid of his Utah home, which he's dubbed Grave Digger Mountain. At the time, it was reported that he was taken into custody due to "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." Today, new details about his case emerged, revealing that most of his charges stem from an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme.

Essentially, officials accuse YB and his crew of calling in prescriptions using real doctors' names. One suspicious pharmacist tipped off the police. The arrest has led to a lot of questions about what's next for the rapper, who's been on house arrest in Utah for two years. He's awaiting his upcoming trial in Louisiana on a previous gun possession charge. Of course, this latest development was expected to impact his pre-trial release in some way. It looks like officials aren't wasting any time.

NBA YoungBoy To Await Sentencing In Louisiana

YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Today, a federal judge signed a request from prosecutors to schedule a bond revocation hearing and ordered that he be held in custody until it's scheduled. If she ends up determining that YB violated the terms of his pre-trial release, she could order him to be held until his trial. Moreover, the performer has to kiss Grave Digger Mountain goodbye for now. He's been sent back to his hometown of Baton Rouge, LA where he must remain until he learns his fate.

What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's recent arrest? What about the rapper having to go back to Baton Rouge? Do you think he'll end up having to await trial behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

