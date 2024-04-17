NBA YoungBoy's New Mugshot Surfaces Online Following His Latest Arrest

YB is reportedly facing charges related to drugs, weapons, and fraud.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1298 Views
JMBLYA Dallas 2019

NBA YoungBoy has had his fair share of legal issues in the past, and unfortunately, they don't show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the rapper was arrested at his Utah home, which he's dubbed Gravedigger Mountain. He's been on house arrest there, awaiting trial for a federal gun charge, for two years.

YB was booked for "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." He was taken into custody yesterday (April 16) following a search of his property. It remains unclear exactly what he's accused of. Either way, the arrest could certainly threaten his ability to await trial at home.

Read More: Yaya Mayweather Wants NBA YoungBoy Back, Despite His Marriage To Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA YoungBoy Looks Unbothered

Amid all of the chatter and questions remaining about YB's legal drama, his latest mugshot has surfaced online. In the photo, the 24-year-old looks relatively unbothered, though it's hard to tell by the low-quality image. Regardless, he's got a lot to worry about these days, particularly if he's found guilty of what he's being accused of. This isn't the first time his house arrest privileges were threatened either. At the end of February, prosecutors filed a request to address his allegedly “non-compliant behavior," accusing him of doing drugs despite strict orders not to. It's not been revealed exactly which substances YB was accused of using, however, he allegedly told supervising officers he had "no intentions" of stopping.

According to reports, NBA YoungBoy is currently being held without bond. This means that he'll remain behind bars, at least for the time being. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's latest arrest? Do you think he'll be able to find a way out of jail? What about his mugshot surfacing online? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Utah On Numerous Charges

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; FriendsMusicNBA YoungBoy Arrested In Utah On Numerous Charges
nba youngboy arrestMusicNBA Youngboy Arrested In Utah As He Awaits Federal Gun Charge: What We Know So Far
JMBLYA Dallas 2019MusicNBA YoungBoy Accused Of Using Drugs On House Arrest
JMBLYA Dallas 2019MusicNBA YoungBoy's Motion To Dismiss Gun Charges Reportedly Rejected