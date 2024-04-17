NBA YoungBoy's New Mugshot Surfaces Online Following His Latest Arrest

NBA YoungBoy has had his fair share of legal issues in the past, and unfortunately, they don't show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the rapper was arrested at his Utah home, which he's dubbed Gravedigger Mountain. He's been on house arrest there, awaiting trial for a federal gun charge, for two years.

YB was booked for "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." He was taken into custody yesterday (April 16) following a search of his property. It remains unclear exactly what he's accused of. Either way, the arrest could certainly threaten his ability to await trial at home.

NBA YoungBoy Looks Unbothered

Amid all of the chatter and questions remaining about YB's legal drama, his latest mugshot has surfaced online. In the photo, the 24-year-old looks relatively unbothered, though it's hard to tell by the low-quality image. Regardless, he's got a lot to worry about these days, particularly if he's found guilty of what he's being accused of. This isn't the first time his house arrest privileges were threatened either. At the end of February, prosecutors filed a request to address his allegedly “non-compliant behavior," accusing him of doing drugs despite strict orders not to. It's not been revealed exactly which substances YB was accused of using, however, he allegedly told supervising officers he had "no intentions" of stopping.

According to reports, NBA YoungBoy is currently being held without bond. This means that he'll remain behind bars, at least for the time being. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's latest arrest? Do you think he'll be able to find a way out of jail? What about his mugshot surfacing online? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

