NBA YoungBoy Blasts Finesse2tymes For Sliding Into His Wife's DMs: Watch

NBA YoungBoy and Finesse2tymes have been going at it this week, and unfortunately, it looks like their feud is only heating up. On Wednesday (April 10), YB hopped online to share a suggestive photo of Finesse's girlfriend FNG Shugga, prompting the Memphis-born performer to respond. He seemed surprisingly open to giving YB a chance to FaceTime Shugga in exchange for $250K, but quickly walked back his offer.

“I was trolling, Ion play bout shugga her loyalty worth more than money, if only ya’ll know what we done been through in the short period of time," he explained on his Instagram Story. “The feds got me all through shug paperwork, they tryna get her to fold on me REAL BAD but she won’t do it, that’s why she on that monitor.” Finesse2tymes went on to refer to YB as “throwed off mentally,” and to describe his time on house arrest as being in a "luxury cell."

NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On Finesse2tymes

Evidently, YB didn't appreciate his comments and responded with a heated rant, accusing Finesse of sliding into his wife's DMs. “You sound like a b*tch who I kicked out, n***a. I ain’t tryna hear none of that mental health sh*t, boy,” he said. “You know how that sh*t turn out, you p*ssy a** n***a.” He didn't stop there, however. YB continued, taking various shots at the rapper's appearance, persona, and more.

“You wrote my h*e. I ain’t tell your botched a** nothing when you played with my h*e, n***a. I just posted your b*tch! Then you doubled back and played with my wife," he claimed. “She ain’t that b*tch that you fake pimping, n***a. I don’t want to talk, I ain’t your friend. I ain’t none of that, you p*ssy b*tch.”

Finesse2tymes Says He Wants "No Problems"

Finesse2tymes later made it clear that he wasn't looking for any smoke, arguing that "Real gangstas don’t go to war ’bout women." What do you think of NBA YoungBoy and Finesse2tymes' beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

