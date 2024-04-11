Kodak Black Calls Lil Baby & NBA YoungBoy "Gay" For Painting Their Nails, YoungBoy Responds

Kodak Black is someone who has been known to speak his mind. Overall, he doesn't really care whom he might offend with his words. However, sometimes, he does get on the bad side of his peers. His most recent rant can certainly be classified as one of those occasions. In the Instagram video below, reposted by DJ Akademiks, you can see that Kodak had a lot to say about the trend involving rappers painting their nails. He even named Lil Baby and NBA YoungBoy in this, which just goes to show that he is not afraid to say names.

“We ain’t with none of that Illuminati shit,” Kodak said. “Ain’t with none of that Lil Baby, YoungBoy, all this gay ass shit going on. We ain’t with none of that paint-your-nails shit. We ain’t with none of that fuck shit. Don’t ever play with a n***a with no gay shit, no snitch shit, no fuck shit, no soft shit, no none of that shit. We ain’t with none of that. Stop playing with me. For real, bitch. It’s cold out here.”

Kodak Black Rants

YoungBoy seemingly saw this rant as he eventually took to his own Instagram story, and had a bit of a response of sorts. Overall, he showed off the painted nails, while saying: “I need ’em redone right now, bitch. I love you too, son. I ain’t do you, n***a. I’m finna go cry.” Clearly, YoungBoy is comfortable with his sexuality, and does not care for the insinuations being made by Kodak. As for the trend of painting one's nails, that is probably not going away. It's a decade-long phenomenon and it won't stop now just because of a few angry rants.

Let us know what you think of this back and forth between Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Kodak was doing too much here? What do you think about YoungBoy painting his nails? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

