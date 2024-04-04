Kodak Black Claims He Will "Cremate" Anyone Who Messes With Adin Ross

Kodak Black is easily one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world. He has numerous hit songs and he has albums that fans have a ton of nostalgia for. Overall, he continues to make music, although his releases are a bit more sparse than they used to be. Furthermore, he was in prison for a while, so that certainly put his music career on pause. For now, he seems to be having himself a good time, and just chilling out in Florida. After all, given what he has been through the past few years, this strategy might just be for the best.

Recently, Kodak Black got to hang out with none other than Adin Ross. As it stands, Ross is currently one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. He is a part-owner in Kick, and he is their biggest draw. Right now, he lives out in Florida, which puts him in close proximity to Kodak. In fact, it seems like the two are very good friends. We know this because a couple of nights ago, Adin and Kodak went live on Instagram. It was here where Kodak threw out a warning to anyone who tries to cross Adin.

Kodak Black Is Adin's Biggest Fan

“Man, we gon’ cremate a n***a that’s fucking with Adin, boy! Yeah! I’ll cut a n***a dick off and put it in his mouth," Kodak said. Of course, this is a pretty brutal thing to say or do to someone. However, it just goes to show that Kodak is a big fan of Adin. He wants the kid to succeed, and in a dog eat dog world like streaming, Kodak is willing to go to bat for him. Whether or not Adin Ross feels the same about Yak, remains to be seen.

