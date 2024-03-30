Kodak Black Hit With $600K Lawsuit, Accuses Limo Company Of Taking Advantage Of Him

Kodak Black has gone through quite a bit of legal drama as of late, and unfortunately, it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Recently, the rapper was hit with a new lawsuit by a limo company, that claims he owes them roughly $600K in unpaid fees. According to him, however, it's the company that's at fault.

I&D Concierge, the limo company Kodak used from 2018 to 2024, accuses him of skipping out on several hours worth of driving services. His lawyer Bradford Cohen claims that the company took advantage of the Florida native during a tough time in his life, and accuses them of acting in bad faith. Reportedly, Kodak Black would call the company for a ride, but it wouldn't arrive as soon as he expected. As a result, he'd just order an Uber instead, but wouldn't contact I&D to cancel the ride.

Read More: Kodak Black & 6ix9ine Collab Sent Former's Career On Downward Spiral, Boosie Badazz Says

Kodak Black Claims Limo Drivers Fell Asleep In His Driveway

Kodak Black wears a diamond earring, a large gold chain with diamond necklace, a neon green blazer jacket, during the Egonlab show, during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring Summer 2023, on June 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images )

The driver would then wait for Kodak to arrive home for hours, even often falling asleep in his driveway. He claims that he was charged for up to 16 hours at a time. The company says that the performer racked up close to $1.8 million in charges. His accountant disputed $600K of them, however, and ended up paying the I&D $1.2 million. It's to be seen what will end up happening with the remaining $600K.

What do you think of Kodak Black being sued for allegedly failing to pay a limo company what he owes? Who do you think is at fault here? Should the company have cut Kodak off, or was he to blame for continuing to call for rides? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Endorses Donald Trump

[Via]