Kodak Black & Maranda Johnson Share Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Son

Last week, Kodak Black and his partner Maranda Johnson welcomed an exciting new addition to their growing family, a newborn son. According to the happy couple, the rapper even delivered the child himself, something he says was incredibly touching. "I'm happy to be home with my family and my new son," he told TMZ Hip Hop. "It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he's going to be a special person." The pair shares one additional child, a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yuri. Kodak also has two children from previous relationships, 8-year-old King Khalid and one-year-old Izzabella.

Now, the pair have decided to reveal their newborn son's name. They've named the child Prince Kapri. Based on one of Johnson's latest social posts, both she and her son have been treated like royalty since his arrival, staying true to the family theme. The mother of two took to Twitter/X today to share some new post-delivery photos, also showcasing a special new chain Kodak gifted her as a push present.

Kodak Black & Maranda Johnson Celebrate Prince Kapri's Arrival

"Say once you have my daughter, turn around and have my son," she captioned the post. In one of the photos, Kodak and the newborn are seen rocking matching baby blue outfits as he adorably cradles him at the hospital. In another, Johnson flexes the new chain she got in honor of the delivery, which features her nickname, "MJae." She even shared a photo of her home filled with decorations for Prince Kapri's arrival. In the image, countless balloons, teddy bears, candles, and more flood what appears to be her living room.

What do you think of Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson unveiling their first photo of their newborn, Prince Kapri? Are you a fan of the newborn's name? What about her new chain? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

