Kodak Black & Jackboy‘s Feud Leads To Fatal Shooting, Police Claim

Kodak Black and Jackboy‘s beef led to a fatal shooting on January 16, 2023, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the incident occurred outside of a Jackboy concert at The Barn in Sanford, Florida, Neither artist was personally involved. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma explained at a news conference that the shooters intended to target Jackboy's crew, but wound up hitting another van. 31-year-old Princess Tolliver died on the scene.

“Our detectives have determined that none of the victims were the intended target that night,” Lemma announced. “We found that the likely motive for the incident stemmed from a very public, high-profile dispute playing out on social media and in the court system involving Jackboy and a known associate of the shooters, another rap artist Bill Kapri, known by the stage name Kodak Black.”

“It was clear [the suspects] had been watching this very public debate between Kodak Black and Jackboy … and probably took this as an opportunity to make a name for themselves,” he said at the same conference. After the shooting, the victim's father, Edward, told WESH: “Now my daughter is dead because of this stupid gun activity and the racketeering and selling of drugs. She was just having a good time and now she’s dead.”

Police arrested 13 people in connection with the shooting. All of the victims are allegedly affiliated with the OTF gang. They say the investigation took over a year to conduct and involved 120 search warrants. The charges for the suspects include murder, attempted murder, racketeering, and car theft. As for Kodak Black and Jackboy, the two former friends began feuding in June 2021. In the years since, both artists have dissed each other publically on several occasions. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black and Jackboy on HotNewHipHop.

