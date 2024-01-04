Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their Friendship

The world of Hip Hop is no stranger to rap beefs. The industry has turned friends into foes, and vice versa. Kodak Black and Jackboy were supposed to rule the rap scene together. After a turbulent come-up, the pair soon began to make waves, showing love to one another constantly. However, their friendship turned sour around 2020 and has yet to be salvaged since then. Since then, Kodak Black and Jackboy have taken shots at each other constantly. From their shared ambitions to one of contemporary Hip Hop’s ongoing beefs, let’s explore the timeline of their friendship.

Read More: Kodak Black Net Worth: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Together From The Start

Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, and Jackboy, born Pierre Delince, began their journey together in the rough neighborhoods of Pompano Beach, Florida. The two friends met at Golden Acres, a notorious public housing project in Pompano Beach. Kodak Black and Jackboy bonded over their similarities. These include both of them being children of Haitian immigrants, to being just a few months apart in age. The friendship between the two also transcended the ordinary, with shared dreams of making it big and getting out of poverty. As a result, both Jackboy and Kodak Black were inseparable.

Beyond their shared aspirations, Kodak and Jackboy were involved in crimes and often entangled in legal trouble. From breaking into homes to credit card fraud, Jackboy was arrested several times. He was also in juvie for four years, and then in prison for another four. This was due to his involvement in various crimes, including armed robbery and aggravated battery. Throughout all this, the only one who advocated for his release and stayed by his side was his best friend Kodak Black.

2016: Jackboy And Kodak Black On The Rise Together

While Jackboy was serving time, Kodak Black made a name for himself in the rap industry. In 2016, he formed the collective known as Sniper Gang, a reflection of shared experiences and determination to rise above challenging pasts. Soon enough, Kodak's career took off, and he was featured in XXL Magazine’s 2016 Freshman class roster. Jackboy also began to gain momentum after freestyling over Bobby Schmurda’s “Hot N***a.”

In December 2016, Jackboy released his first mixtape Stick Up Kid, which featured Kodak Black and PnB Rock. In an interview with Miami New Times, Jackboy stated hadn’t taken rap seriously until he was arrested again. This was a result of his realization that rap could save him. He and Kodak continued to collaborate on various projects, and their supportive bond was evident in interviews and social media. Collaborations on tracks like "G To The A" and "Lingo" showcased a chemistry that extended beyond the recording booth

2020: An Unexpected Beef

In 2020, Kodak Black was arrested for firearms possession and was sentenced to 46 months in prison. While in prison, the ongoing beef between the rapper and his old collaborator NBA YoungBoy intensified. Kodak took shots at YoungBoy and accused him of collaborating with law enforcement. This was mostly regarding the reported stabbing incident involving Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather.

At the time, Jackboy had been the one holding down the Sniper Gang fort. Moreover, his music had started to gain traction. Out of loyalty to his friend, the rapper joined the feud and addressed YoungBoy in an Instagram Live. Kodak Black was eventually pardoned by President Trump and released. Following his release, many expected a wild reunion for Sniper Gang. However, that was not the case. Instead, Kodak blamed Jackboy for the beef.

June 2021: Kodak Black And Jackboy Fallout

By mid-2021, the relationship between Kodak Black and Jackboy began to show serious signs of strain. Public disagreements and cryptic social media posts hinted at underlying tensions. Fans speculated that business disputes and personal differences led to their rift. Nonetheless, in a surprising turn of events, the friendship between the two reached a breaking point. Social media then became the battleground for their differences, with both artists airing their grievances in public.

Kodak went off in a series of now-deleted tweets, saying: “I Ain’t Signing Rappers No More. These N**gas Ungrateful,” “Made A ‘M’ Off Lil Jack!!! Thanks Lil’ Bra,” and “Took Long Enough But Dat Businezz Must B Stood On.”

Jackboy responded by sharing the lyrics of the song “Vouch” by Kevin Gates: “They copyrighted my name and wanted one million dollars. The label laughed in my face, I had to pay out my pocket.” Soon after, Kodak Black unfollowed Jackboy on Instagram. This left fans bewildered, witnessing the demise of a once-unbreakable bond. Jackboy then addressed the situation via Instagram Live.



That’s my brother at the end of the day. Hey, see your number, unblock me off Instagram, see your number, and I can holla at you. All that other sh*t? Everybody know like, as far as ‘day ones,’ Jackboy’s a real a&s n***a. So, I’m not gonna go in detail or explain shit to nobody. I don’t care. This shit don’t mean that much to me. I made millions off this shit! I already won. I bought my mom a house. I won. I bought my mom a car, paid off, I won. All my cars, I got three cars, paid off. I won. Like, I’m not gonna come on here and talk bad about my brother.

Sept. 2021: A Glimmer Of Hope

Following the death of WizDaWizard, Kodak Black sent a peace offering to Jackboy. The rapper tweeted: “F*cked Up Feeling When You Can’t Even Explain How You Feel & Even When You Do Or Try To You Get Judged By Your Feelings. Then, Funerals Turn To Photoshoots You Can’t Even Grieve In Peace. Let’s Use This As a Wakeup Call @Jackboy. Shit Get Real Krazy Real Kwik Out Here, Unexpectedly! & Fuck This Distance Love N***a Come Give Me a Hug N***a.” At this point, the internet believed that the two artists had put their differences aside. However, the intended reconciliation wasn’t the case.

Read More: Jackboy Calls Out Kodak Black For Not Being Proud Of Him

March 2022: Kodak Black Speaks On His Beef With Jackboy

Almost a year after Kodak Black reached out to Jackboy to reconcile, the rapper was featured in an interview with Revolt's Big Facts Podcast. During the chat, he spoke out about his withered relationship with Jackboy. “You Know I love that lil n***a… I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love. I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love.”

August 2022: A Rekindled Feud

In August, 2022, Jackboy and DJ Akademiks had a chat of their own. There, the rapper explained his beef with NBA Youngboy, and denied Kodak Black’s claims that he had started the rift. He insisted he couldn’t possibly be beefing with Youngboy because he and the rapper had never even met before. Moreover, Jackboy believed that Kodak Black couldn’t be happy for him without claiming to be the source of his success.



I definitely ain’t beefing up with no dude because I don’t even know Youngboy. I don’t know him. I never met him so it's like how could I beef with you? I only comment after whenever y’all say something, I’ma comment back. I was in prison when the beef started. I was in prison in Virginia and I guess n***a burnt the boxes or some shit. That’s how the beef start. N***a burnt your boxes, ain’t my merch. I feel like bruh super love when I do good but it gotta be like you helped me to do good.

In 2021, Kodak Black had claimed that Jackboy owed him money. As a result, the latter made a move against Kodak months later with his song “Renegade (Closure).” He stated: “You ain’t Z, you bought your way in. Boy you ain’t no killer, you be cryin’ when you get caged in.”

Soon after, Kodak responded to the diss track with a post on his Instagram stories. He wrote: “People B Hurt When They Can’t B Yo Friend No More. They Start Doing Lil Pussy Ass Hating Shit And Lyin On Yo Name Try Bring You Down Wit Em Kuz They Really Need You Fr So If You Can’t Be They Friend No More All They Motion Gone and They Lose Hope.” Evidently, the pair are still at loggerheads.

December 2022: $2 Million Boxing Match Challenge

Just when things were starting to quiet down between the former friends, Jackboy went on Instagram Live and issued a challenge to Kodak. Placing $2 Million on the line, Jackboy challenged Kodak Black to a boxing match. He said, “I would put up $2 million right now to fight Yak in the ring on some Jake Paul shit that man ain’t gon do that… That boy can go get trained by God, boy I’m gon beat this boy ass boy. That’s like a little brother like you know, say your little brother don’t matter how good he get or what he learn in life you just could whoop him.”

August 2023: Kodak Black Accuses Jackboy Of Fake Street Cred

Once again, Kodak Black publicly criticized his former friend. He asserted that Jackboy’s entire persona is, in fact, a fabrication. During Jackboy's recent Instagram Live session, Kodak took the opportunity to join the comments section. Specifically, he brought attention to Jackboy’s previous legal troubles. His comments read: “You stole outta Sports Authority and went to juvie came home a gangster,” and “I made you.” However, seemingly finding the subtle insult amusing, Jackboy went ahead to pin one of the comments.

[via] [via]