A smooth crooner to the streets, PnB Rock carved out his own lane and kept digging. Finding inspiration in the Philadelphia hustler’s experience, PnB Rock writes songs about a life of struggle in the hood, whether sex-related or otherwise. The singer born Rakim Allen has released three installments of his RNB (Real Nigga Bangaz) mixtape series, all of which lit a match on the gasoline-smothered concrete. PNB Rock signed to Atlantic Records in 2015, and having collaborated with the likes of Fetty Wap, 21 Savage, and Rich The Kid, PnB Rock is on his way to becoming a major league player of today’s new wave.