Kodak Black & 6ix9ine Collab Sent Former's Career On Downward Spiral, Boosie Badazz Says

Boosie Badazz is a man with no shortage of opinions, and one person who's always happy to hear them is DJ Vlad. Last year, the Louisana-bred rapper revealed he reportedly makes $500K from the media outlet for sitting down with journalists to discuss ongoing events and his contemporaries. On Monday (March 25), VladTV shared a new clip from a conversation with Boosie, this one focusing on Kodak Black's diss on his "11AM in Malibu" song, which came out back in February.

According to the "Wipe Me Down" hitmaker, their ongoing drama is because Yak still feels a way about Boosie's reaction to his collaboration with 6ix9ine. "What I said really affected him," he told Vlad. "He not letting it go. What I said about ['Shaka Laka'], it seem like since then, he been downhill. I think he regret what he did with Tekashi," the 41-year-old went on.

Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad Discuss Kodak Black's Career

The Florida and New York track arrived in the summer of 2023, shortly after 6ix9ine experienced a brutal deatdown at a gym in Kodak's home state. At the time, Boosie made it known that he wasn't impressed with the young MC's decision, leading to them trading shots online and in the studio. Since the "Mind of a Maniac" artist's latest thoughts hit the blogs, we have yet to hear a response from Bill Kapri, but we'll keep you posted on the latest as it comes.

While Boosie has his own reasons for detesting anyone who collaborates with 6ix9ine, it's hard to deny that he makes some valid points. Kodak Black's behaviour as of late has left many confused, from being arrested while sleeping in a vehicle earlier this year to seemingly rekindling his relationship with Mellow Rackz shortly after welcoming a baby with Maranda Johnson. Read all about the latter situation at the link below, and let us know if you think Yak can make a comeback musically in the comments.

