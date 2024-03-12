Boosie Badazz Vents His Frustrations With New Orleans Pelicans For Lowballing Him: "They Don't F*** With Me"

Boosie Badazz has a bone to pick and this time it is not with another rapper. He has always been an outspoken figure in the genre for better or worse. But, in this case, he has a solid point to make here. The Louisiana MC is one of the main faces when you think of artists from the Southern state. However, the New Orleans Pelicans are not looking to cater to him, even with all of the things he has done. According to HipHopDX, Boosie has been having issues with the NBA franchise for quite some time. From what we know, it seems to stem from the "insulting" offers the organization have been dishing out.

The trap rap star went on a rant on his Instagram Live and essentially called out the franchise for being cheap. His two main gripes with the Pelicans have to do with only being paid $1,000 for a performance at the arena, as well as no courtside seats. "They don’t wanna give me no courtside tickets. That’s cold-blooded. The Pelicans, they don’t fuck with me. Not the players, just… every time I try to get courtside tickets, I can’t get courtside tickets."

Boosie Badazz Says Thanks But No Thanks To The Pelicans

He laughed off the lowball and continued to say that the Atlanta Hawks offer way more. "[They] pay $10,000, $7,500 to perform to their artists, and courtside seats." That is quite ludicrous, especially because he is not synonymous with Georgia nearly as much as Louisiana. Boosie even went on to reveal that they asked him to perform for an HBCU celebration with the same "cold-blooded" offer. "They wanted me to perform at the HBCU night. Them people said $1K and I’m from Louisiana. That’s crazy. I’m like, ‘That don’t come with courtside seats?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ I think I told ’em, ‘I appreciate it but I’m good. I feel like that’s an insult.'”

