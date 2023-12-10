Boosie Badazz's Son Reveals Daily Earnings From "Trapping"

During a recent Instagram Live, Boosie Badazz chatted on the phone with his son Tootie Raww. Catching up, he asked the 20-year-old what he's up to these days, to which he replied, "trappin'." After hearing this, Boosie lets his son know that he doesn't have to go to those lengths just to earn some cash, as he's more than willing to help him out.

"I got a bag for you," he told Tootie. The up-and-coming rapper then revealed that he's doing pretty well for himself with his current ventures, earning around $15K per day. His father urged him to come home, insisting that he'd be trolling him online until he finally visited. "I miss him, so I'mma mess with him," he says.

Tootie Raww Claims To Make $15K Per Day

He continued, telling someone off-screen about how his son stresses him out while he's in Baton Rouge. "I don't even know why you want to be out there," he says. "I don't get it. We made it out the hood. We made it out. Why would you want to go back?" Boosie went on, expressing disappointment that his son prefers to spend time in Louisiana over Georgia, as he thinks Atlanta would be a lot safer for him. Clearly, Boosie's got a lot of love for his kids, and just wants what's best for all of them.

He also recently made his love for his daughter known, weighing in on her new relationship. "I’m not the type of daddy that get in my daughter’s relationships ‘bout no cheating or nothing like that," he explained. "But if you beat on her then that’s a different thing. That’s my problem … Me and my daughter, me and Pretty Black is thick as thieves. I talk to her about anything. She talk to me about anything." What do you think of Boosie Badazz's son Tootie claiming that he makes $15K per day trapping? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

