Boosie Badazz Flames A Girl For Comparing Herself To Chloe Bailey: Watch

Boosie Badazz has never been afraid to speak his mind about anyone or anything. Throughout his long-lasting musical career, he has been interviewed countless times and involved with quite a few beefs. Every time, he is going to leave no stone unturned and get his point across one way or another. Just look back to his recent back-and-forth with singer and rapper, Rod Wave. Even with offering up money for using his music, supposedly without permission, Boosie was going to take him to court.

It goes beyond that situation even. Boosie is unapologetically himself and that authenticity continues to go a long way for him. Indeed, he is one of the most unintentionally funny people in the rap game. He was recently in a YouTube video titled, "20 WOMEN VS 1 RAPPER: BOOSIE BADAZZ." It is an ongoing series that Ryanwitdasauce has on his page. 20 women present themselves to one man to see if they are compatible with the special guest.

At Least Boosie Was Being Honest?

One of the girls in the video was making her pitch to Boosie. She seemed to be making headway with him stating that she loves being a true feminine woman. She loves to cook, clean, and all of the above. Then, she started to talk about how she likes to sing and that she has some similar qualities to Chloe Bailey. That is when Boosie had to interject and say, "You can't f*** with [her]." He took a step further saying he saw a sex tape with her in it. "She was getting hit from the back I just saw that. F****d me up." It made everyone on the set laugh so hard. But, again you have to respect the honesty at the end of the day.

What are your initial thoughts on Boosie Badazz going after the girl in the YouTube video for saying she is similar to Chloe Bailey? Do you think he was being a bit too harsh, or was there nothing wrong with his honest answer? Is Boosie the funniest rapper out of everyone in the industry?

