Boosie Badazz Wants A Surrogate For His Next Baby

Boosie Badazz has baby fever, and recently took to his social media to plead with fans to find him one. Moreover, he said his seven-year-old daughter wants to be a big sister already, and it looks like he doesn't want this to result in any sort of partnership or romance. However, given recent news about the Baton Rouge MC's family life, this search might surprise or confuse some folks out there. For those unaware, he and his daughter got into a pretty nasty spat online regarding his presence in her and her sisters' lives. Another interpretation, though, is that the 40-year-old wants to start new families rather than nurture new elements in old ones, and it's unclear which would be more disruptive at this point.

"Y'all know I always need something," Boosie Badazz began his PSA video asking fans for help. "I need a surrogate, I need somebody to birth my baby, and have nothing to do with the baby. I need a surrogate, I need somebody to point me in the right direction. Hit the number on the drop, I'm ready right now, and I need a surrogate. I got baby fever, man. My daughter ready to be a big sister, my seven-year-old. And I need a surrogate. That's what I need right now, I need it ASAP. I need a surrogate, I got baby fever. If you tryin' to birth my baby, let's get the paperwork done. I need a surrogate, ASAP."

Boosie Has Baby Fever

Meanwhile, this is what Boosie's daughter Tori had to say about their strained relationship on IG Live. "Should’ve stayed on [death row]," she expressed. "That’s how I’m feeling and I don’t take it back. I ain’t no yes man to nobody and that’s what y’all expect me to do? Be a yes man to that n****a because he my daddy? Well, not even my daddy because he my sperm donor.

"Y’all want me to have loyalty to a n***a that don’t have loyalty to me,” she continued. “I never said that I wanted a regular dad but I said I rather have a dad that’s trappin’ or something. I’m thankful but it’s annoying." For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, come back to HNHH.

