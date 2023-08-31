Blueface’s Mom Agrees With Boosie Badazz Regarding Drama With His Daughter

Even when it has nothing to do with her son, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold is prone to comment on the latest pop culture tea. Recently, we got a big dose of that thanks to the highly publicized disagreements between Boosie Badazz and his daughter. If you haven’t seen it already, then you have a lot of catching up to do, because they’ve said a lot since then. Regardless, things started in the very public eye when the Baton Rouge MC dismissed Tori’s complaints about an allegedly repossessed car. In the months since, there have been diss tracks, heated Instagram Live sessions, and a whole lot more.

Moreover, Saffold is now here to defend Boosie against his daughter’s accusations of wrongdoing and abandonment. “You kids don’t know nothing about crack or the projects… stop playing with us,” Blueface’s mom said amid her social media rant. Of course, this is a notable defense given that Karlissa doesn’t exactly have the best relationship with his MC son, either. As such, this might not come off as surprising for most folks, but it’s still a passionate clip that’s inspiring further debate.

Karlissa Saffold Stands By Boosie Amid Daughter Drama

Most recently, Tori had some very harsh words for Boosie regarding this that Blueface’s mom surely blasted. “Should’ve stayed on [death row],” she said on IG Live. “That’s how I’m feeling and I don’t take it back. I ain’t no yes man to nobody and that’s what y’all expect me to do. Be a yes man to that n****a because he my daddy? Well, not even my daddy because he my sperm donor. You a rat. Who calls the people, [Baton Rouge Police Department]- oh, y’all love BRPD in BR. That’s why I’m glad I don’t stay out there no more.”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old threatened to leave Tori out of his will if things keep developing in this nasty way. You never like to see this happen within famous families, of which Karlissa Saffold is a sadly fitting example. Hopefully everyone here can hash things out rather than chase the drama forward, because family is among what’s left when the media doesn’t care about you anymore. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie, his daughter, Blueface, and his mom.

