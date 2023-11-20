Karlissa Saffold Talks Blueface’s Messy Childhood & “Swallowing Pride” To Like Jaidyn Alexis

When he was just a little boy, Blue’s dad apparently threatened to leave Karlissa with their three kids. She obviously wasn’t having any part in that.

BYHayley Hynes
Karlissa Saffold Talks Blueface’s Messy Childhood & “Swallowing Pride” To Like Jaidyn Alexis

Like the rest of the world, Blueface is far from perfect. However, the 26-year-old's slip-ups are nearly all caught by the public, making him a person who often deals with persecution for everything from posting an NSFW photo of his youngest child on social media to allegedly cheating on his fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis. Through all the ups and downs, one person who's been constantly commentating on all the drama is the California native's mother, Karlissa Saffold.

Not only did she respond to his interview with Jason Lee by sitting down for one of her own with the Hollywood Unlocked CEO, but she's also continuing her tradition of spilling tea on Instagram Live for the world to hear. Though she's no longer with Blue's dad, Saffold still likes recalling some of their time spent together. According to her, a near-breakup between them once had her leaving an infant Jonathan Porter at her man's workplace when he threatened to walk away from Karlissa and their three kids.

Read More: Who Is Chrisean Rock Dating? K Suave Rumours Fly, Blueface And Karlissa Saffold React To New Romance

Blueface's Mom Once Left Him At His Dad's Work Amid Relationship Drama

"I should've left them in the basket at that church," Saffold ranted about her offspring on IG Live this past weekend. "When Jonathan's daddy ran off, and he thought I was about to have three kids by myself, y'all I ain't gonna lie, I took Jonathan in his car seat to his [dad's] job like it was a message," she recalled. "I dropped John off at the receptionist desk at John's daddy's job and said, 'I'll be back, I gotta go to work too.'"

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Flashes BBL For Blueface, Karlissa Saffold Clowns Her: “Them Ain’t Young Lady Cheeks”

Karlissa Saffold Recalls Meeting Young Jaidyn Alexis

Elsewhere in the news, on The Jason Lee Show, the Porter family matriarch had plenty to say about Jaidyn Alexis. "He looked at me one day and said, 'She's not going anywhere. She's gonna be here for the rest of my life,'" Karlissa Saffold recalled of her teenage son and his girlfriend. "I literally had to swallow my pride and ask, 'Well, where the b**ch sleeping at?" Blueface's mom added.

Afterward, Jason Lee pointed out that the reality starlet really couldn't be mad at her child, as he was only standing behind a woman in ways that Saffold herself wasn't even receiving. Check out her reaction in the video above, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.