Jaidyn Alexis Flashes BBL For Blueface, Karlissa Saffold Clowns Her: “Them Ain’t Young Lady Cheeks”

Jaidyn Alexis takes a lot of berating from the internet. While she deserves some of it, a lot comes from jealous people who lack the same opportunities for fame and fortune in life. Her man, Blueface, paid for her BBL surgery earlier in their relationship. The procedure clearly made Alexis more confident, and her baby daddy is a big fan of her body, but still, haters online often make a point to leave the "Stewie" rapper feeling bad about herself.

Since signing a deal with Columbia Records earlier this fall, Alexis has been unbothered and in her bag. With each live performance given she grows more confident, as shown this weekend when she and Blue took to the stage. Before putting on their concert, the 26-year-old proudly showed off his other half rehearsing in a short, black skirt, which showed off her curvy booty cheeks. "I'm a bad lil b**ch and I'm snipped like a Barbie," the mother of two recites as Blue records and hypes her up.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Trolls Making Fun Of Her BBL On Blueface’s IG Story

Jaidyn Alexis is Feeling Like a "Barbie"

She only has four songs out so far, but her most recent release, "Barbie," is helping Alexis rise to new heights like never before. The catchy track has been co-signed by the likes of Flo Milli, Rubi Rose, and Saucy Santana, just to name a few. Even if they don't approve of her body card, it's hard to deny that the internet is eating up Jaidyn's music. Unfortunately, Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold, nearly always has a hateful message to share about her grandchildren's mother online.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Recalls Lesbian Days Before Blueface’s Birth, Wants Credit For Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie” Song

Blueface's Mom Clowns Her BBL

"And this ninja called my cheeks old lady cheeks 😂😂😂😂," Saffold wrote in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked's IG post, months after the couple trolled her leaked nudes. "Them ain't young lady cheeks my body," she said of Jaidyn Alexis' surgically enhanced behind. Do you agree with Blueface's mom's opinion, or is she being too critical of her future daughter-in-law? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]