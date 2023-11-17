Blueface Responds To His Mom’s Claim That He Got Between Her & Shaq

During her recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold opened up about her past relationships, her family, and of course, her son and his controversial behavior. She also spoke on her past fling with Shaquille O'Neal, among the various others who previously took interest in her. According to the mother of three, Shaq was interested, but their relationship never panned out due to Blueface. She recalled Shaq stopping by her home unannounced when she was trying to put him to sleep, and ultimately deciding to blow him off.

"He came to my house and the damn- Jonathan was woke up, and he was calling and calling and calling. In front of my house. And Jonathan was- I'm trying to put him to sleep," she explained. "You know I don't want him to know I got the kids, and couldn't put him to sleep, so I just stopped answering."

Blueface Says He Would Have Pretended To Be Asleep

Now, Blueface has responded to her claims in a couple of new Tweets. According to him, she should have just let him know who was coming by, as he would have done his part to ensure things went off without a hitch. "She talm bout Shaquille O’Neal was coming over but I wouldn’t go to sleep like wtf is going on," he wrote yesterday alongside a laughing emoji. "You should have told me it was shaq I would have played sleep for cuz." Obviously, it's a little late in the game now, as she's since gotten married to another man.

While Blueface seems to have taken his mother's revelation lightly, he had a negative reaction to some of the other tea she spilled during the interview. "Karlissa why is you telling this sad a** story," he Tweeted yesterday in response. "I like being disliked." What do you think of Blueface's response to his mother claiming that he got in the way of her potential relationship with Shaq? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

