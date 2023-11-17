Blueface’s Mom Thinks He “Shoulda Been Nice To Megan [Thee Stallion]” Amid Podcast Beef

Karlissa Saffold made good on her promise to pull up on Chrisean Rock and finally meet her grandson, Junior, earlier this month. Around that time, Blueface's mom shared during one of her jacuzzi Instagram Live sessions that she doesn't see her son staying with Jaidyn Alexis long-term. Instead, Saffold suggested that he and his Cr*zy In Love co-star might reconcile, and she also continues to push the idea of him and Megan Thee Stallion coming together to have a child.

The Houston native's fans scoffed at the idea when Blue's mom first suggested this past summer. However, he's since suggested that they already did hook up, alleging that he "might've got some head" from Thee Stallion years ago. After Saffold appeared on The Jason Lee Show this week to make some major confessions of her own, she and the "Thotiana" rapper are feuding online. In one of her most recent streams, the actress began using Blue's past against him, suggesting that he would be happier if he had a woman more like her, or Megan. "They been in these LA streets for so long," the Porter family matriarch ranted to viewers about her sons.

Karlissa Saffold and Blueface Trade Shots on Social Media

"They couldn't pull nobody, even 6'4", close to 200 pounds. Look what they walk around with! They mad. They so mad they couldn't pull something halfway as decent as they mama. You almost had it!" Karlissa taunted her kids. Afterward, she dragged Thee Stallion's name into the conversation, suggesting that the "Big Ole Freak" might've asked Blue to bend over for her in the past. "You shoulda been nice to Megan! She wanted you to bend over, ni**a, you should've bent over! Ok? You should've been nice. My sons is literally f**king pissed."

We knew Karlissa Saffold's conversation with Jason Lee would bring the drama with Blueface, but we never could've expected what she had to reveal about her own dating history. Prior to becoming a mom, the entertainer says she experimented with lesbianism, and even dated a woman who's still her best friend to this day. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

