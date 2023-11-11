Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Meets Junior, Says Chrisean Rock Knew What She Was Getting Into

Not only does Chrisean Rock have to deal with her baby daddy, Blueface, for the rest of their lives, but she also has to deal with Karlissa Saffold as Junior's grandmother. The Porter family matriarch hasn't been easy on the 23-year-old throughout her on-again-off-again relationship with Blue. However, Saffold hasn't gone easy on her son's first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis either, and even suggested during a recent Instagram Live that she still thinks the Cr*zy In Love co-stars could reconcile in the future.

We saw a video of the "Thotiana" rapper cuddling with two-month-old Junior earlier this week, along with threats of legal action from his mother if Chrisean continues to ignore her requests to meet her grandchild. "If she didn't want to deal with you, she should've never had a baby by Blue," one viewer wrote into Saffold's stream, which she happily agreed with. "She already knows I'm the nosy mama, grandmama all up in my kid's business," the rapper's mother bragged.

Blueface's Mom Says Chrisean Rock Knew What to Expect from Having Her Son's Baby

"I didn't hide, I didn't pop out like, 'Oh hi, I'm his mom.' She knew exactly who, what when, and why. She knows I'm gonna be exactly the same about her baby," Saffold promised. She then noted that she'll even do her part to defend Junior from the schoolyard bullies that she expects to cause him grief in the future.

After putting Rock on blast earlier this week, the actress finally got to meet Junior on Friday (November 10). Much of their time together was captured on camera, and it happened just hours before the Baltimore native found herself in a world of trouble for punching James Wright Chanel at Tamar Braxton's concert last night.

Karlissa Saffold Finally Meets Junior

Is Karlissa Saffold someone you'd like to experience having as your grandma? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates on Chrisean Rock's messy weekend antics at Tamar Braxton's concert, among other hip-hop news.

