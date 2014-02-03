Tamar Braxton is an R&B, Soul and Pop songstress from Severn, Maryland - she also happens to be Toni Braxton's youngest sister, and is an actress, dancer and television personality as well. Throughout her career, she's released three studio albums and an EP, and has collaborated with Jermaine Dupri, Amil, Master P, Silk, Sole, T. D. Jakes, Silk, Scott Galbraith, Sam Salter, Nicci Gilbert and more. The last we heard from her was her May 2013 single "The One", which was produced by K.E. On The Track Tamar, Yung Berg and LaShawn Daniels and sampled The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy". It was included on her latest album Love And War, which dropped in late July of that year. She currently hosts the new talk show "The Real" alongside Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai.