Yung Berg got an early start in the game debuting as Iceberg on the Exit Wounds soundtrack song “Dog 4 Life” in 2001, under DMX’s label Bloodline Records. Berg then took a hiatus from the spotlight until 2008 when he dropped “Sexy Can I” with Ray J. He has since worked with The Dream Team, Hazel E, Teairra Marí, K Young, Jhene Aiko, Ray J, Twista, and Bryant McKinnie.