Blueface & Megan Thee Stallion Hooked Up “A Long Time Ago,” Former Alleges He “Might Have Got Some Head”

Blueface already has two baby mamas to deal with, but earlier this fall, his mother Karlissa Saffold raised an interesting suggestion about her son reproducing with Megan Thee Stallion. Thee Hotties are unsurprisingly against the idea, but when Jason Lee brought the topic up during his interview with the 26-year-old and Jaidyn Alexis, Blue revealed that he and the Houston-born rap diva may have already shared an intimate moment together. Adam22 has already been hinting that the MILF Music founder has been spreading the gossip around in interviews, but in today's podcast episode, he reflected on his alleged NSFW history with Tina Snow.

"What did you think about his mom wanting to hook him up with Megan Thee Stallion?" Lee asked Alexis. "It was a clout reach," the "Barbie" artist confirmed. "Clout reach went backwards." At the same time, Blue chimed in, "I already been there and done that," immediately catching the blogger's interest, despite the Californian's attempts to change the conversation. "You slept with Megan?" he asked. "Jason, I didn't say that," the father of three said with a smile. Alexis was unable to confirm the rumour herself, but she said she would gain some serious insight if the talk is true.

Blueface Speaks on His History with Megan Thee Stallion

According to Blue, he "might've got some head," but the hook up went down "a long time ago." Lee was obviously shocked by the news, and Alexis appeared to be unimpressed due to her lack of knowledge of her man's romantic past. "I been doing this a long time, Jason! Like XXL Freshman," the controversial reality star pointed out to the host. "Like, five years ago. BET Awards. I did all of this stuff already. I'm where I'm at doing what I want to do by choice."

The men in Megan Thee Stallion's life aren't giving her an easy time right now. Not only does Blueface have the Houston hottie's name in his mouth, but she's also got 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford waging war amid their legal battle. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

