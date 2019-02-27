hook up
- RelationshipsDid Offset & Chrisean Rock Hook Up? Former Migo & "Baddies" Star React To Blueface's AllegationsThe chaos continues.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Hooking Up With Blueface Is "Old News," He DeclaresEven Jaidyn Alexis seem surprised by her baby daddy's confession on "The Jason Lee Show."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface & Megan Thee Stallion Hooked Up "A Long Time Ago," Former Alleges He "Might Have Got Some Head"Blue came across as shy when discussing his apparent past with Thee Stallion on Jason Lee's podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAdam22 Says Blueface Claims To Have Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez ShootingAdam22 says Blueface claims Megan Thee Stallion performed oral sex on him. By Cole Blake
- TVScott Disick Asks Khloe Kardashian To Hook Up On His 40th Birthday, She Awkwardly Rejects HimKhloe has always been close with her older sister's co-parent, but not THAT close.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNeNe Leakes Posts Up With Her Man After Rumoured Hook-Up Shares Photo Of Her In BedNeNe is clearly unbothered by all the drama.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTwitter Wonders If Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Have Ever Hooked UpSnoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's chemistry has caused fans to wonder if they have ever been romantically involved.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsRubi Rose Reportedly Calls Cops On Lil Tjay After Getting Stranded Post-HookupLil Tjay and Rubi Rose had a chaotic weekend after she allegedly called the cops on him for texting another girl and he refused to pay for her flight home.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureChingy Finally Admits To Tiffany Haddish HookupChingy has confessed that he did in fact hook up with Tiffany Haddish years ago, after he called her a liar and persistently denied that it ever happened.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsDrake & Kylie Jenner Are Strictly Friends Despite Dating RumorsDrake isn't as slimey as initially reported. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Has Receipts To Prove Chingy Hookup Was Real"Granted the sex was not good cuz you was 'sleepy.'"By Chantilly Post
- MusicLittle Mix's Perrie Edwards Says She & Jesy Nelson Hook Up "All The Time"Little Mix is much closer than anyone would imagine. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Drags Jordyn Woods For "Lying" On Red Table TalkThe Kardashians watching.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Reportedly Blames Tristan Thompson For Hook UpJordyn Woods throws Tristan Thompson under the bus.By Aron A.