Scott Disick Asks Khloe Kardashian To Hook Up On His 40th Birthday, She Awkwardly Rejects Him

None of the Kar-Jenner sisters have been particularly lucky in love. However, no one has been betrayed by their co-parent quite like Khloe Kardashian. The mother of two shares two little ones with Canadian athlete Tristan Thompson, who has a notorious reputation for infidelity. She's denied rumours that they've reconciled romantically this year, but still, the Good American founder doesn't seem to be bringing any new men into her life either.

On the latest episode of her family's reality show, Khloe shared an uncomfortable moment with her older sister's ex, Scott Disick, which has the internet talking. In the clip below, the reality star and her longtime friend talk after his doctor's appointment. At the time, "The Lord" was venting about the severe back pain he's dealing with lately. Due to his injury, Disick has been able to properly partake in one of his favourite pastimes, sex, though he sounded more than willing to take a trip to the bedroom with KhloMoney for his birthday.

Khloe Kardashian Has No Interest in Sleeping With Her Sister's Sloppy Seconds

"On my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?" Disick openly suggested prior to his big day on May 26. "Me and you, what?" the Revenge Body star innocently asked. "I don’t know, you heard [the doctor]," he replied, prompting Kardashian to suggest that Kourtney's baby daddy may have "bumped [his] head as well" as hurt his back.

Since Tristan Thompson first made his way into her life, we've seldom heard rumours of Khloe Kardashian spending time with other men. There have been casual tidbits of gossip. For the most part, though, the 39-year-old is laser-focused on parenting her two young children, True and Tatum. Read the shocking confession the athlete made to his co-parent during a recent episode of her reality show at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

