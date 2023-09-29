Tristan Thompson Shocks Khloe Kardashian By Calling Her “His Person”

Tristan Thompson blindsided Khloé Kardashian on the latest episode of The Kardashians with an impromptu declaration that he still cares deeply about her. "I've done so many wrong things, why [did I] put you through that? You're my person." Kardashian didn't immediately respond to the comment and still looked stunned when a producer how she felt about what Thompson said.

Thompson and Kardashian's romance dates back to 2016. However, things fell apart after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women during her pregnancy. Despite this, the pair have remained close and co-parented their two children. Earlier this year, Thompson and his brother stayed with Kardashian following damage to their mother's house.

However, Khloé isn't the only one being blindsided in the Kardashian family. In the same episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney's discontentment over Kim's conduct at Kourtney's wedding finally boiled over. During a phone argument, Kim revealed that Kourtney's friends often call Kim and other family members to complain about her behavior and attitude. She went as far as to say there is even a group chat simply named "Not Kourtney". Meanwhile, Kourtney hit back with claims that Kim was an "egotistical, selfish, fucking witch" and that she "didn't need you [the family]." While Kim tried to deflect the blame as much as she could, Kourtney really sunk her claws in. "You are a narcissist," she told her sister. "Anything you do, it's about you and about how it looks to the world about you."

However, Kourtney later called cap on the claims on Instagram. According to Kourtney, the group purely consists of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings other than Kourtney and does not include any of her friends. "No. The members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed," Kourtney told a follower who asked whether the friends she had just posted a picture of where part of the group chat.

