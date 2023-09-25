Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Travis Barker With Early Halloween Decorations

Kourtney Kardashian says she's already getting her house ready for Halloween as a surprise for her husband, Travis Barker. Sharing updates of the decorations on her Instagram Story, Kardashian explained that Barker will be performing with Blink-182 for the first two weeks of October.

“My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October so had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now," she captioned one photo. In the pics, she showcased a staircase outside and a hallway lined with white pumpkins. She covered her dining room table with fake cobwebs, skulls, and skeleton hands, among other spooky items. The full assortment of pics is accessible at the "Via" link below.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Travis Barker (L) and Kourtney. Kardashian in Midtown on May 20, 2023, in N.Y.C. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The festive celebration comes after the Mayor of Malibu, Bruce Silverstein, blasted Kardashian for renting a house to host a recent Poolside with Poosh party. He accused her of lying on a permit application for the event. “I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property,” Silverstein wrote in a lengthy Facebook post over the weekend. “Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.'”

Kardashian is currently pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker. She announced that they were expecting during a Blink-182 concert back in June. She also shares three children with Scott Disick. Earlier this month, Kardashian had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” for her unborn baby boy. Barker flew home from Europe to be with her. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," Kardashian wrote on social media afterward. "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kardashian and Barker's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

