Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Her Baby Bump, Is All About PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to social media to show off her baby bump. The 44-year-old is expecting a child with her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She poses in a bright blue two-piece outfit in her latest Instagram post, pairing the look with some silver heels. Kourtney also has three other kids with her ex, Scott Disick. The pair announced their pregnancy back in June at a blink-182 show in LA, and Kourtney has since been showing off her bump every chance she gets.

Kourtney and Travis are known to be an overtly affectionate couple, and being in public has never stopped them. This has been showcased on various episodes of The Kardashians, and recently confirmed by Pardyalone. The artist, who collaborated with Travis earlier this year, told Page Six that their lovey-dovey relationship isn’t just an act. “They’re PDA as f*ck,” he told the outlet. “They will not stop kissing, for real. I’m like, ‘Yo, chill.’” Pardyalone continued, “It’s so real. It’s probably more real [than what fans see on TV].” In real life, they really are, like, sucking face all the time.”

It appears that the happy couple is just as ravenous in real life as how they portray in the show. It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that they’re embracing their relationship, however, considering Kourtney’s rocky former relationship with Disick. In the interview, Pardyalone also gave his congratulations to the pair, claiming that he hasn’t spoken to Travis since first hearing the news. “I haven’t really had a chance to talk to Travis but congrats, bro!” he told the drummer. “If you f*cking see this, congrats!”

It was confirmed earlier in the summer that the newest addition to the Kardashian family will be a boy. The couple teased his name in June, with Travis telling followers that they’ve already picked out a name. Fans will have to keep guessing for now though, as it’s yet to be revealed.

