Kourtney Kardashian has shared some sweet new photos of her baby bump following her recent pregnancy reveal. She announced the pregnancy at one of her husband’s shows, holding a sign with the news on it. “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT,” the sign read, as a jumbotron at the LA Blink-182 concert highlighted Kardashian. The couple had previously undergone IVF (in vitro fertilization), before announcing on season three of The Kardashians that they would instead be letting nature take it’s course. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kardashian explained, “If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

It’s clear that a baby was in store for the happy couple. The two are seen in the new Instagram photos posing together, with Barker kissing Kardashians baby bump. This will be her fourth child, as she has three others with her ex, Scott Disick. The newest addition to the Kardashian family will also be the 13th grandchild of matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kourtney And Travis

Kourtney and Travis had their Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding in Italy last month, as showcased in their Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part. The pair got engaged in Santa Barbara in October of 2021. The couple’s engagement was also showcased to fans, on The Kardashians.

Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also recently had a child. She opted to take the route of surrogacy, which she later said felt “transactional.” On an episode of The Kardashians, she additionally expressed feeling guilty when she arrived to the hospital and took the child away from the surrogate. Khloe says that the situation put her into “a state of shock.” Kardashian and Thompson split before Tatum arrived, amid reports that the athlete got model Maralee Nichols pregnant. TMZ also recently reported that the pair originally had another name selected for their second child, later changing it to Tatum.

