Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she is expecting her fourth child and her first with her husband Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker began dating in January 2021 and were engaged by the end of the year. After an unofficial Vegas wedding following the Grammys in April 2022, the couple has since gone on to have two weddings. After officially tying the knot at a California courthouse in May 2022, Kardashian and Barker held a destination spectacle later that month in Portofino, Italy.

Kardashian stole the stage at a blink-182 concert at LA’s BMO Stadium on June 16. As the band, for whom her husband is the drummer, performed, the jumbotron picked out Kardashian in the crowd. The 44-year-old reality star was holding a large hand-written sign that read “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT”. The members of the band then paused the performance to jump off the stage and embrace Kardashian. The sign itself is a reference to the music video for the band’s iconic 1999 hit “All The Small Things”.

Kourtney Kardashian Expecting Fourth Child

The latest pregnancy is Kardashian’s fourth. Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick, with whom she was in a relationship between 2008 and 2015. Marion Dash turns 14 this year and is the oldest grandchild of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Penelope Scotland turns 11 next month and is believed to have a close relationship with her cousin North. Finally, Kourtney’s youngest child is Reign Aston, who was born in 2014 and shares a birthday with Mason.

Furthermore, Kardashian’s fourth child will be the 13th grandchild born into the illustrious family. She and her younger sister Kim will both have four children each, the most of the family’s second generation. Khloé has two children and is the family member to most recently welcome a new addition to the family. Rob has one child while Kylie Jenner has two. At the time of writing, Kendall Jenner is the only member of the family yet to have a child. Regardless, congratulations to Kourtney and Travis on this wonderful news. Follow all the latest celebrity news here at HotNewHipHop.

