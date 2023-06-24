Something incredibly fertile is clearly in the air, as celebrity pregnancy announcements have been popping up left and right this year. From Rihanna sharing her big news at the Super Bowl Halftime show to, more recently, Kourtney Kardashian playing on Blink-182 history to reveal that she’s expecting, the creativity in how they’ve shared the news has been boundless. Of course, the 44-year-old has been trying to conceive with her husband, Travis Barker for quite some time now, so the news left not only her but also longtime fans of the couple, beaming with excitement.

Now that the world knows the first Kardashian-Barker baby is on the way, Kourtney has been happily flaunting her budding bump on Instagram for followers to double-tap. Her youngest, Reign Disick, is currently eight years old, and his older siblings, Penelope and Mason, are 10 and 13. It’s been some time since she was pregnant, but it’s already obvious that she’s enjoying having the glow that comes with it back.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pregnancy Photos

On Friday (June 23), the California native began her weekend with an IG photo dump that finds her relaxing outside in a tiny green bikini. “Sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. Clearly, the recent change of season has been doing her good. From the looks of things, she and her children are either on a low-key vacation or soaking up the sun beside their backyard pool. Either way, it’s obvious that the KUWTK alum has come a long way from the years she spent constantly breaking and making up with her ex, Scott Disick.

Since she announced her fourth pregnancy earlier this month, fans have been wondering if Kourtney Kardashian will follow in the footsteps of Rihanna. For the past two years, we’ve seen the Bad Gal consistently serving major maternity fashion moments that have been inspiring women everywhere. See one of our favourites from before RZA was born at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

