Andrea Bocelli has weighed in on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s recent feud over their similar weddings on Hulu’s The Kardashians. The spat began with the two discussing Kim’s decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana, which served as the designer for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. After a tense discussion, Kim remarked that Kourtney copied her wedding by having it in Italy with Andrea Bocelli.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f*cking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle? OK.”

Kim Poses With Kourtney Kardashian

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney explained in her confessional interview. “She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.”

The two have since settled their dispute, but Bocelli replied to the drama on his Instagram Story. He wrote: “Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing for you [smiling emoji] but know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well [winking emoji] See you soon in Tuscany! Andrea.”

Andrea Bocelli Responds To Kim & Kourtney

Kim married her ex-husband, Kanye West, in Italy back in 2014 with Bocelli singing at the ceremony. Eight years later, Kourtney followed suit by marrying Travis Barker in Italy with the singer present.

