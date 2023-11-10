Travis Barker Gets Backlash For Drumming In Kourtney Kardashian’s Delivery Room

A video of Travis Barker drumming in a hospital delivery room while his wife actively gave birth has been garnering a healthy dose of negative attention online. The video, in which Barker is seen drumming along to his unborn child's heartbeat, has been described as "the greatest ick" by some fans. In general, fans complained about what they saw as an obnoxious behavior, with many taking the opportunity to take shots at celebrities in general. However, one person who didn't appear to mind it was Kardashian herself, who reshared the video to her Instagram story.

Kardashian gave birth to the couple's first child, a boy later revealed to be named Rocky Thirteen. Both parents have children from their previous relationships. “Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," a source told PEOPLE. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed." The source also says Barker "keeps being amazing," and that "he brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."

Kardashian Grills Tristan Thompson

One person, however, who is not in Kardashian's good books, is Tristan Thompson. This is at least according to the latest episode of The Kardashians. There is certainly a spectrum of acceptance towards Thompson amongst the family. Furthermore, Kourtney definitely slots in at its lowest end. “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it," Kourtney told Kylie Jenner ahead of a sitdown with Thompson in this week's episode. For her part, Kylie also expressed anxiety over Thompson's impending visit, giving Kourtney at least one ally in the family.

During their chat, Kourtney asked Thompson if he "feels anything" after he cheats. Thompson, who has previously said that he is "now in a place to own his mistakes", claimed he felt "disgusted". However, Kourtney jumped on the answer, demanding to know why, if that was the case, he would cheat so frequently. Thompson, at this stage of his career, is better known for his infidelity and allegations of neglect than anything he does on the court.

