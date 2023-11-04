Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Son Rocky Has Arrived

This week, rumors have swirled after Kylie Jenner and Travis Barker were spotted at Cedars-Sinai hospital. It was speculated that Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian was nearing her due date, and it turns out, fans were right. Kourtney has delivered their first child together, and her fourth overall. Close sources shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE today, confirming that the happy couple's son Rocky Thirteen Barker has arrived.

The reality star and businesswoman has been through a lot during this pregnancy, undergoing a life-saving surgery for her child in September. The surgery was successful, and both Kourtney and Rocky fortunately came out unscathed. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote on Instagram was she was back home.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She and the drummer also tried IVF, but only conceived while they were taking a break from treatment, ironically. "We just got pregnant naturally," Kourtney told Vogue. "It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude."

Kourtney first announced her pregnancy back in June at a blink-182 concert in LA, holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant." The sweet reveal was a reference to the music video for the band's hit track, "All the Small Things." They shared the baby's gender later that month. "Little drummer boy coming soon," Kourtney captioned a photo of the two of them by a drum set. Travis then teased the child's name, which he announced in October to be Rocky. The name was inspired by Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George. His middle name, Thirteen, was inspired by the fact that "13 is just the greatest number of all time," Travis explained in an interview with Complex. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Congratulations to Kourtney & Travis!

