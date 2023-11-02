Kourtney Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson “Triggers” Her

In a rare appearance on The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian stated that Tristian Thompson "triggers" her. Kardashian even went as far as to ask her daughter she was "okay" with Thompson being around them. "Tristian has done so many awful things to my sister that it's hard to be around him. Sometimes I just find him so triggering to be around," Kardashian said in a confessional.

Of course, Thompson has been nothing but trouble for Kourtney's sister Khloe. Thompson cheated on her repeatedly, as well as potentially cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with Khloe. However, Thompson continually plays hot and cold with Khloe. In an episode of the show at the end of September, Thompson stunned Khloe by calling her "his person". Meanwhile, Thompson has been accusing of neglecting the children he had with other women in favor of being around his more famous children.

However, despite everything he's done, the family still appears to love having Thompson around. Kim Kardashian heaped praise on Tristan Thompson during an October episode of The Kardashians. "He is such a good friend and such a good dad. But he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend. You wanna hate him for that...But I will never throw someone away and act like they can't grow and evolve." Kardashian said. She also listed all of the selfless things Thompson has done for her and the family, such as taking her kids to dinner.

This response, however, was met with backlash from several sources. "Its been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister, I haven't for over 7 years. but this is just too much. It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent my nephew Prince," the lengthy statement began. It was written by the sister of Jordan Craig, the mother of Thompson's eldest child. The post went on to call out Kim Kardashian for defending Thompson's character on a "global platform".

