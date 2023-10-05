Kim Kardashian Expresses Family’s Love For Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian heaped praise on Tristan Thompson during the latest episode of The Kardashians. "He is such a good friend and such a good dad. But he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend. You wanna hate him for that...But I will never throw someone away and act like they can't grow and evolve." Kardashian said. She also listed all of the selfless things Thompson has done for her and the family, such as taking her kids to dinner.

Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's romance dates back to 2016. However, things fell apart after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women during her pregnancy. Despite this, the pair have remained close and co-parented their two children. Earlier this year, Thompson and his brother stayed with Kardashian following damage to their mother's house.

Thompson Fears His Kids Will Be Embarrassed Of Him

However, Kim's speech wasn't the only focus on Thompson in the episode. Thompson discussing how he fears his past might lead his kids to be embarrassed to have him as a dad. “True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things. They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father," Thompson told Khloé Kardashian, who is the mother of two of his children. It appears that a lot of Thompson's fear stems from his long history of infidelity, as well as the fact that he has four children with three women.

However, Kardashian had some pearls of wisdom for her suffering ex. “Just remember, you’re not your past. Your past doesn’t define you. Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that. Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to," she told Thompson. While Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together, they did welcome a second child via surrogate last year.

