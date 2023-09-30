Maralee Nichols & Tristan Thompson’s Son Are Adorable In New Bedtime Photos

Maralee Nichols melted hearts this week with an adorable set of pictures of bedtime with her son. Nichols, who shares a son with NBA player Tristan Thompson, shared pictures of her and Theo getting ready for bed. In the pictures, posted to Nichols' Instagram story, she is seen with reading with the 21-month-old before cradling a sleeping Theo against her chest in another photo. Furthermore, it appears that Nichols is giving Theo a headstart on his faith. In the reading photo, they can be seen reading a page of a book entitled "Awesome God".

Theo was born in December 2021 and was confirmed to be Thompson's after Nichols filed a paternity suit in an effort to receive child support. Nichols, who is best known as a fitness influencer, has shared several glimpses into her life with Theo. In the past, they've been to zoos and farmer's markets together. Theo is Thompson's third child. Overall, Thompson has four children with three women.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen at Nobu on July 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson appears to be shooting his shot with Khloe Kardashian again. Thompson blindsided Khloé Kardashian on the latest episode of The Kardashians with an impromptu declaration that he still cares deeply about her. "I've done so many wrong things, why [did I] put you through that? You're my person." Kardashian didn't immediately respond to the comment and still looked stunned when a producer how she felt about what Thompson said.

Thompson and Kardashian's romance dates back to 2016. However, things fell apart after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women during her pregnancy. Despite this, the pair have remained close and co-parented their two children. Earlier this year, Thompson and his brother stayed with Kardashian following damage to their mother's house. We're not permitted to post the images of Nichols and her son directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

