Maralee Nichols
- SportsMaralee Nichols Denies One Night Stand With Tristan Thompson: "False & Defamatory"The Canadian athlete has shown little interest in Maralee's son, Theo, but she's making it clear that that her wild night with Tristan wasn't a one-time thing.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's 2nd Birthday, Athlete Keeps QuietThe NBA star spends plenty of time with his and Khloe Kardashian's two little ones, but Prince and Theo unfortunately seem to see far less of their father.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTristan Thompson & Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Is Already Taking After His NBA Star DadThompson reportedly still hasn't met his son, who was born while he and Khloe Kardashian were expecting their second child via surrogate.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMaralee Nichols & Tristan Thompson's Son Are Adorable In New Bedtime PhotosNichols shared some photos of putting 21-month-old Theo to sleep.By Ben Mock
- SportsMaralee Nichols Poses With Her And Tristan Thompson's SonMaralee Nichols recently shared some rare clips of her 1-year-old son, Theo.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKhloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby #2 Via Surrogate: ReportThe pair have reportedly welcomed their son, making this the second child Thompson has had in under a year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby #2 Via Surrogate: ReportThe reality star's rep confirmed the news and says the baby was conceived back in November, one month before Thompson welcomed another child.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson Allegedly Slept With BM After Khloé Kardashian Threw Him A Birthday PartyHe reportedly admitted that he slept with Nichols on his 30th birthday, and Kim Kardashian revealed it was right after Khloé's shindig.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMaralee Nichols Shares Sweet Photo With Her & Tristan Thompson's Baby On Mother's DayMaralee Nichols is just one of the many parents celebrating their first Mother's Day this year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMaralee Nichols Requests Tristan Thompson Pay $47K/Month In Child Support & $1M For Attorney FeesNichols alleged that she spent over $2,000 a month dining out before she gave birth, and expects that to resume in the coming years.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTristan Thompson Allegedly Told BM He Was Engaged To Khloe Kardashian While She Was PregnantThompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols has receipts.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson Allegedly Paying $120K/Month In Child Support Between 3 Baby MamasThe Canadian athlete has children with Jordan Craig, Khloé Kardashian, and Maralee Nichols.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKhloe Kardashian Wants True To Meet Tristan Thompson's New Baby Boy: ReportThe NBA star was reportedly at Chicago and Stormi's birthday party that Ye claimed to be banned from.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson's BM Maralee Nichols Issues Statement After He Admits To PaternityHe initially denied the paternity of the newborn but later apologized to girlfriend Khloé Kardashian after admitting that DNA tests prove he is the father.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian For Fathering Maralee Nichols' BabyThe NBA player is apologizing to his ex for embarrassing her...once again.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Sets The Record Straight In New StatementNichols says that Thompson told her he was “single and co-parenting” when they met late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson Confirms He Had A Months-Long Sexual Relationship With Maralee NicholsCourt documents revealed that the NBA player met his alleged back mama late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipDrake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BMA woman claiming to be the mother of Tristan Thompson's baby says that the NBA star told her about Drake allegedly sleeping with Kylie Jenner behind Travis Scott's back.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson’s Rumoured Baby Mama Drama Sends Him Scrambling For A Gag OrderThe Brampton-born NBA player filed an emergency petition today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Gives Birth, Newborn Has NBA Star’s Last NameThe 30-year-old has allegedly said he “won’t be involved at all,” in his potential new child’s life.By Hayley Hynes