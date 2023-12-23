Maralee Nichols Denies One Night Stand With Tristan Thompson: "False & Defamatory"

Tristan Thompson is far from perfect, and while he's shown considerable growth in 2023, not every woman in the athlete's life is satisfied with his behaviour. For instance, the NBA star's third baby mama, Maralee Nichols, continues to raise their two-year-old son, Theo, on her own while the Canadian focuses on his athletic career and attempting to mend his broken bond with Khloe Kardashian. As you may recall, a surrogate was carrying his second child with the reality starlet when news broke about his affair with Nichols, which resulted in an unexpected pregnancy.

The news was devastating for Kardashian and surely embarrassing for Thompson, who initially denied paternity. Once official documents proved otherwise, though, he took some accountability for his actions and offered a public apology to True and Tatum's mom. On recent episodes of the famous family's Hulu series, Khloe's sisters have been grilling Thompson about his habit of cheating. While the father of four clearly has awareness about what's causing this pattern in his life, he seemed to tell the Good American founder that for men, these lessons are often learned by the time its "too late" for them to find happiness.

Read More: Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's 2nd Birthday, Athlete Keeps Quiet

Maralee Nichols Loves Celebrating the Holidays

While Thompson seeks to course correct moving into the new year, Nichols is proudly flaunting her body on IG while commemorating the holiday season. "December is my favourite month✨. Sagittarius season and Christmas 💫," she wrote while showing off her sculpted body in a shiny dress. Many comments were hyping the 32-year-old up, but still, she couldn't help but notice those leaning more on the inappropriate side. "[Tristan] is a fool," one user wrote. "If you were mine, at least three more kids with [you]."

Read More: Tristan Thompson's Cheating Causes Serious On-Screen Tension With Khloe Kardashian: Watch

Tristan Thompson's Third Baby Mama Sets the Record Straight

@maraleenichols/Instagram

"I was definitely not a one night stand," Maralee Nichols hit back at the thirsty comment left under her holiday post. "That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me." Do you think we'll ever see Tristan Thompson step up and be a positive role model for his son, Theo? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]