Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Jordyn Woods Incident

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw Tristan Thompson apologize to Kylie Jenner for cheating on her half-sister with her best friend. “I feel — it really bothers me because it’s like, we’ve always had such a dope relationship, and then I feel like everyone got affected differently, you know? But I think you were affected the most. By a situation with losing a sister basically, you know. Like, you lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f-cking idiot and just being young and stupid, I just want to say I’m sorry again for that. Just because life is so short, and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that," Thompson said.

In respond, Jenner used the moment to hold Thompson accountable. “You do some dumb a-- sh-t. Why Tristan? Why? I think you have such a good heart and good energy and, like, to know you is to love you… [so] it is confusing because some of the sh-t you do is f-cking crazy," Jenner shot back. Furthermore, it's unclear if Thompson also plans to apologize to Khloe in a later episode as he continues his redemption tour on the show.

Kourtney Kardashian Goes After Thompson

However, the moment with Jenner is just the latest scene of Thompson attempting to hold himself accountable on camera. Over the past two episodes, a lot of that has been happening with Kourtney Kardashian. There is certainly a spectrum of acceptance towards Thompson amongst the family. Furthermore, Kourtney definitely slots in at its lowest end. “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it," Kourtney told Kylie Jenner ahead of a sitdown with Thompson in this week's episode. For her part, Kylie also expressed anxiety over Thompson's impending visit, giving Kourtney at least one ally in the family.

During their chat, Kourtney asked Thompson if he "feels anything" after he cheats. Thompson, who has previously said that he is "now in a place to own his mistakes", claimed he felt "disgusted". However, Kourtney jumped on the answer, demanding to know why, if that was the case, he would cheat so frequently. Thompson, at this stage of his career, is better known for his infidelity and allegations of neglect than anything he does on the court.

