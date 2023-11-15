Kourtney Kardashian Poses Topless With Travis Barker On His 48th Birthday

When her family first rose to fame in the 2000s, Kourtney Kardashian was dating Scott Disick – a man who caused her no shortage of grief during their on-again-off-again relationship that spanned for years. Now, she and the New Yorker have at least established a co-parenting schedule that allows them to raise Mason, Penelope, and Reign together while running their respective businesses and living separate lives. Thankfully, Kourt was rewarded later in life with her dream partner in the form of Travis Barker, who she recently welcomed a baby boy with.

Just days after giving birth to Rocky, Kardashian is celebrating her other half on his 48th birthday with a sweet social media tribute. Since they first went public with their romance, we've seen tons of PDA from the pair, so it's no surprise that the maternity photos they captured together included some nudity. On Tuesday (November 14), the mother of four wrote, "To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything."

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Husband's Big Day

"I wish you the happiest birthday," the Poosh founder went on. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever." Amid the comments full of hate, criticism, and jealousy, the Blink-182 drummer wrote back, "I love you forever my soulmate 🖤."

On the topic of the Kardashian family, it's interesting to see how Kourtney is so comfortably settling into being a first-time wife with a new baby while her younger sister, Kim, is finding her footing after divorcing Kanye West. As the former continues to spend time at home with Rocky and Travis, the latter landed on the cover of GQ's Man of the Year issue. Read part of what we learned from her accompanying interview at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

