Kourtney Kardashian “Over The Moon” After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly "over the moon" after welcoming her fourth baby last week. PEOPLE reports that a source says the 44-year-old is overjoyed to welcome her first son with Travis Barker. She also shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with her ex, Scott Disick.

“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," the source tells the outlet. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed." The source also says Barker "keeps being amazing," and that "he brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas)

The pregnancy didn't come without its ups and downs. Just weeks before giving birth, Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery. She thanked the doctors for their work in saving her child's life on Instagram afterward. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

She continued: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's child on HotNewHipHop.

