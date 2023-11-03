Kourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To Hospital

These sightings are all purely speculative and unconfirmed, but they do line up with Kourt and Travis’ timeline for their child.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky was due this week, sources online say, and there's reason to believe that he may have already been born. Moreover, the pop-punk drummer reportedly went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this week, from Monday (October 30) to Thursday (November 2). In addition, TMZ alleges that onlookers also spotted Kylie Jenner at the hospital, which is where most Kardashians have given birth in the past. Considering a previous unclear medical emergency, many fans are speculating that it might finally be time. However, there's a lot of other things to consider here that might inform this activity.

Of course, this is all purely speculative at the moment, as it's based on alleged reports, sources, and eyewitnesses. On that note, many sources claim that the due date of this week we mentioned before isn't just rumors. Also, they suggested that they might induce labor, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker previously said they wanted Rocky to be born on Halloween. As such, the baby's birth this week makes sense. But then again, this could also be due to medical check-ups or other circumstances or emergencies that aren't as obvious or highly anticipated as this birth.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker At A 2022 Runway Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

However, if you're not interested in childbirth but love the Kardashians, there was also plenty of drama recently to unpack. When you have a reality TV show like The Kardashians airing right now, that's kind of inevitable. For example, there's a lot of media focus and public discussion on Kourtney and Kim's rift, whether it's right now with their current actions or in the timeframe presented in the program. Travis Barker himself denied speculation that he caused this beef, which is a narrative that many fans love to spew online.

Meanwhile, we guess that it'll only be a matter of time before this all clears up, just like the previous medical emergency. If the socialite just welcomed Rocky into the world, then we offer our perhaps early congratulations. If not, then we hope the best for her on the rest of her pre-motherhood journey. For more news and the latest updates on Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner, stay up to date on HNHH.

