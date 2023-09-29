Kim Kardashian’s “Not Kourtney” Group Chat Is For Kar-Jenner Eyes Only, Poosh CEO Suggests

Anyone with siblings knows first-hand that drama is bound to come up every now and then. However, the Kardashian sisters sometimes take things to a new level. In particular, we've seen things get increasingly heated between the eldest two daughters, Kourtney and Kim, in recent years. They previously came to physical blows while filming an episode of their reality show. While they avoid laying hands on each other now, the two women still trade harsh words sometimes, as seen on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

This season has been jam-packed and full of drama for them. Previously, Kourtney got emotional after feeling as though Kim was stealing the spotlight away from her dream Italian wedding. The SKIMS founder revealed on their reality series that she and others think that Kourt has become "a different person." Apparently, they even discuss their feelings in a group chat that's called "Not Kourtney." It was initially unclear who had all been added to the conversation. Now, the Poosh CEO is giving some clarity to followers on Instagram ahead of the weekend.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian Divulges On Recent Medical Scare

Kourtney Kardashian Speaks on Her Sisters' Group Chat

Her feed lit up with adorable photos captured at her baby shower earlier this month. Some dropped by the comments to ask if anyone at the event was a part of the shady behaviour. "No, the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Case closed 🕵🏻‍♀️," Kourt replied to the concerned user. Elsewhere, in the comments she said that she comfortably believes "it was just [her] sisters" involved in the group chat after surveying her inner circle.

Kourtney clearly wasn't impressed with her little sisters' group chat, but she's not the only one who's had scathing words for Kim Kardashian this week. Just a few days ago, Tasha K lashed out at the 42-year-old, labelling her as little more than a "baby mama" who's allegedly "been with most of Hollywood." Read everything the embattled blogger had to say at the link below and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tasha K Attacks Kim Kardashian As A “Baby Mama Whose Been With Most Of Hollywood”

[Via]