Kourtney Kardashian Divulges On Recent Medical Scare

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Instagram, Wednesday, that she is recovering from urgent fetal surgery. The news comes after Blink-182 announced that they'd be postponing tour shows in Europe due to a family matter. In her post, Kardashian thanked her doctors as well as Travis Barker for rushing to be by her side.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she began. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker At The Grammys

Kourtney continued: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section. Check out the full post below.

Kourtney Kardashian Reflects On Hospitalization

Barker was scheduled to perform along with the rest of Blink-182 in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin. “Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band wrote in a tweet. “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.” Barker and Kardashian announced that they were expecting their first child together during one of the band's concerts in Los Angeles, earlier this year.

